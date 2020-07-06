Mutual disengagement begins at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh: Sources

Mutual disengagement between India and China has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector. "There is mutual disengagement between the two sides on all the four friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area," Indian Army Sources said.

The mutual disengagement in Galwan area is about one to two kilometres and is varied at different locations, the sources said. The disengagement was agreed upon between both sides during the third Corps Commander-level meeting on July 1 at Chushul.

The disengagement is being seen as a result of intense diplomatic, military engagement and contacts in the past 48 hours. These developments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh on July 3 where a decisive and firm message was sent out. Prime Minister's strong message on expansionism by some countries has got global attention, sources said, adding that the message on national security has been appreciated.

Disengagement of Chinese troops is being monitored by the Indian side at all four friction points including the PP-14 (Galwan river valley), PP-15, Hot Springs, and Finger area. The extent of withdrawal is varied at different locations, said sources. According to the sources, India's responsible stance and message at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been globally recognised. Those invested in the India-China relationship in Beijing are also of the opinion that the present stand-off should be resolved, they believe that the current eyeball to eyeball is not in the interest of India and China.

India has sent out a decisive message that national security is paramount, sources added. However, de-escalation of troops has not happened yet. Usually de-escalation happens when talks are held at the military level. According to the sources, there are no talks of de-escalation yet.

India continues to follow the adage -- trust, but verify. The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday. India has also moved 1-2 Km from the location.

Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. The Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed.

The third round of Corps Commander-level meeting between armies of India and China went on for 12 hours, said Army sources on July 1. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. In the second round of Corps Commander-level talks held on June 22, both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources said.

The military commanders from both countries had met initially on June 6 and agreed to disengage at multiple locations. India had asked the Chinese side to return to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions. (ANI)