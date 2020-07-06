Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual disengagement begins at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh: Sources

Mutual disengagement between India and China has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:13 IST
Mutual disengagement begins at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh: Sources
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Mutual disengagement between India and China has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector. "There is mutual disengagement between the two sides on all the four friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area," Indian Army Sources said.

The mutual disengagement in Galwan area is about one to two kilometres and is varied at different locations, the sources said. The disengagement was agreed upon between both sides during the third Corps Commander-level meeting on July 1 at Chushul.

The disengagement is being seen as a result of intense diplomatic, military engagement and contacts in the past 48 hours. These developments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh on July 3 where a decisive and firm message was sent out. Prime Minister's strong message on expansionism by some countries has got global attention, sources said, adding that the message on national security has been appreciated.

Disengagement of Chinese troops is being monitored by the Indian side at all four friction points including the PP-14 (Galwan river valley), PP-15, Hot Springs, and Finger area. The extent of withdrawal is varied at different locations, said sources. According to the sources, India's responsible stance and message at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been globally recognised. Those invested in the India-China relationship in Beijing are also of the opinion that the present stand-off should be resolved, they believe that the current eyeball to eyeball is not in the interest of India and China.

India has sent out a decisive message that national security is paramount, sources added. However, de-escalation of troops has not happened yet. Usually de-escalation happens when talks are held at the military level. According to the sources, there are no talks of de-escalation yet.

India continues to follow the adage -- trust, but verify. The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday. India has also moved 1-2 Km from the location.

Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. The Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed.

The third round of Corps Commander-level meeting between armies of India and China went on for 12 hours, said Army sources on July 1. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. In the second round of Corps Commander-level talks held on June 22, both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources said.

The military commanders from both countries had met initially on June 6 and agreed to disengage at multiple locations. India had asked the Chinese side to return to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020