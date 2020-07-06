BJP leader Sambit Patra donates blood plasma at Gurugram hospital
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Monday donated blood plasma at Medanta hospital in Gurugram after having recovered from COVID-19.ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:15 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Monday donated blood plasma at Medanta hospital in Gurugram after having recovered from COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "I donated blood plasma today. I was also infected with COVID-19. The Prime Minister had given a clear message to all of us that we should serve the people."
"I urge those who are fit and have recovered to donate plasma as it could save lives," he added. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,97,413 after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambit Patra
- BJP
- Medanta
- India
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Congress misleading country over sensitive issue: BJP's Ramchander Rao
Delhi BJP organises yoga programme on International Yoga Day
CM performs yoga at official residence, Delhi BJP leaders practice asanas in groups
BJP and China speaking in same language: Sanjay Singh on Galwan valley face-off
International Yoga Day: Pragya Thakur performs yoga at BJP office in Bhopal