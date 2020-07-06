BJP leader Sambit Patra donates blood plasma at Gurugram hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Monday donated blood plasma at Medanta hospital in Gurugram after having recovered from COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "I donated blood plasma today. I was also infected with COVID-19. The Prime Minister had given a clear message to all of us that we should serve the people."

"I urge those who are fit and have recovered to donate plasma as it could save lives," he added. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,97,413 after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)