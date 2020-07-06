AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets DSP Devendra Mishra's family in Kanpur
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday met the family members of DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter.ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:10 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday met the family members of DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter. Vaishnavi Mishra, daughter of Devendra Mishra, said, "I will not let the sacrifice of my father go in vain. I was preparing for medical exams but now I will also become a police officer and serve the nation like my father."
A total of eight police personnel including Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. (ANI)
