Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad's CTM area

A major fire broke out in an Indian Bank ATM booth in the CTM area of Ahmedabad on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:27 IST
Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad's CTM area
A fire brigade rushes to the spot of the ATM fire. Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in an Indian Bank ATM booth in the CTM area of Ahmedabad on Monday. Fire-fighters are present on the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet. The cause of the fire has still not been determined as the investigation will only start when it gets doused. More details are being awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese c.bank sets 3,900 pound/dollar rate for essential food industries

The Lebanese central bank will provide foreign currency at a fixed exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds per dollar for importers and manufacturers of essential food items, it said on Monday.The central bank will secure the necessary amoun...

World Bank and India sign $750m agreement for MSME Emergency Response Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India today signed the 750 million agreement for the MSME Emergency Response Programme to support the increased flow of finance into the hands of micro, small, and medium enterprises MSMEs, severely impa...

Hong Kong activists skirt security curbs with coded slogans and blank walls

From blank post-it notes to coded slogans hidden in murals, Hong Kong activists are coming up with creative ways to skirt Beijings new national security law. The anti-government protest movement that escalated in June last year spawned an e...

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020