Woman commits suicide in quarantine ward

Coimbatore, July 6 (PTI): A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday after she was isolated in a ward at a Women's College which has been turned into a COVID-19 care centre, police said. Mariammal was put on quarantine from June 30 after one of her relatives tested positive for COVID-19, the police said.

She tested negative for the infection and was about to be discharged, but she was found hanging in the ward, they said. Police, who sent her body for a postmortem, are investigating into the reason for the suicide, even as a few relatives of hers alleged negligence by the district administration caused the death.