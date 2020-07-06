2 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP's Shamli

A 40-year-old man and his mother were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tree in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday

According to Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh, the accident occurred on Karnal-Meerut highway near Kabarot village on Sunday evening

The deceased have been identified as Rishipal and Shakuntala (65) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.