2 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP's Shamli

2 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:43 IST
A 40-year-old man and his mother were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tree in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Monday
According to Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh, the accident occurred on Karnal-Meerut highway near Kabarot village on Sunday evening
The deceased have been identified as Rishipal and Shakuntala (65) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.
