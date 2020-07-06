Left Menu
Development News Edition

NS Tomar addresses inauguration of newly constructed IARI in Hazaribagh

On this occasion, Shri Tomar said that Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of the country gave the call for one nation-one law and sacrificed his life in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:25 IST
NS Tomar addresses inauguration of newly constructed IARI in Hazaribagh
The Union Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister said that the 16-point action plan announced in the Budget 2020-21 and new legal provisions would help to achieve the target of doubling farmers’ incomes. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Government is committed to doubling farmers' incomes by the year 2022 and has taken several important initiatives in this direction through various schemes and programmes. He was speaking at the inauguration through video conference of the newly constructed guest house of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at Gouria Karma near Barhi in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, and renaming of its new administrative and academic building after Late Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary today. On this occasion, Shri Tomar said that Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of the country gave the call for one nation-one law and sacrificed his life in Kashmir.

The Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister said that the 16-point action plan announced in the Budget 2020-21 and new legal provisions would help to achieve the target of doubling farmers' incomes. He stressed on the need to liberalize agricultural markets, make agriculture competitive, providing handholding to agriculture-based activities and adopt stable agricultural practices and maximum new technology. Shri Tomar said that in the Budget 2020-21, Government has provided Rs. 2.83 lakh crores for agricultural activities, irrigation and rural development, which is the highest-ever allocation. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has announced several new schemes under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, including Rs. 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund for the agriculture sector. Growth packages have also been announced for fisheries, animal husbandry, herbal farming, bee-keeping etc. which will ensure the progress of all categories of farming activities. These initiatives will help to make possible all-round national development along with the development of the agriculture and rural sectors.

Emphasizing on bringing about a second green revolution to provide sufficient foodgrains for the growing population of the country, the Minister said that there are unlimited possibilities in Jharkhand and North-Eastern states to bring about such a revolution. Greater attention needs to be given to the growth of value addition, start-ups, small industries etc. All possible efforts have to be made to achieve a self-reliant India through greater synergy between the hard work of the farmers and contribution from the scientists. He said that IARI, New Delhi, better known as Pusa Institute has played a leading role in the country's self-sufficiency in foodgrain production so much so that now the country has surplus production of food grains. Due to the presence of Pusa Institute, agricultural production has constantly grown in the neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana and UP. Based on this, two new agricultural research institutes have been established in Jharkhand and Assam by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Tomar said that during the coronavirus crisis, the agriculture sector has emerged as a major strength. When the lockdown was announced, the crop was ready for harvesting due to which the Prime Minister gave relaxation for this activity and farmers put in hard work for harvesting, sowing of summer crops and are now engaged in raising the kharif crops. Predictions of a good monsoon have given further hope for a good crop this year.

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture, Shri Purushottam Rupala and Shri Kailash Choudhary, Director General of ICAR Dr Trilochan Mahapatra, Director of IARI Dr A.K. Singh and other officers, scientists and farmers participated in the video-conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ford revives Bronco brand, aims at Jeep's big off-road sales

When it comes to rugged vehicles that go off the road, over rocks and into the mud to experience nature, Jeep for years has cornered the US market. Now Ford is reviving the Bronco brand name in an effort to take a slice.Later this month the...

Haryana police cautions people against phishing e-mails amid COVID crisis

Haryana police have cautioned citizens to be beware of phishing e-mails received from unknown sources, saying they could be cyber criminals who impersonate themselves as authorities to take advantage of the COVID-19 situation to cheat or de...

World News Roundup: Australia closes state border; South China Sea drills and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Die in detention or at home U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekersIn early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a...

Science News Roundup: Aboriginal sites discovered; Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sitesAustralias first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020