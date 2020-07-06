Delhi: COVID-19 positive journalist kills self by jumping off AIIMS building
A 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:30 IST
A 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said. The journalist worked with a Hindi daily and was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, they said.
The incident took place at around 2 pm and the man was rushed to the hospital's ICU where doctors tried to revive him, a doctor said on condition of anonymity. According to Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), the journalist was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Trauma Centre on June 24 after testing positive for the virus.
"He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on June 24 and was apparently shifted to a High Dependency unit at the hospital. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said. He had undergone a surgery for brain tumour recently, the doctor said..
- READ MORE ON:
- AIIMS Trauma Centre
- ICU
- Bhajanpura
- Delhi
- AIIMS
ALSO READ
EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture
Medical curriculum will have to adapt itself in post COVID-19 era: Jitendra Singh
Africa must deepen digitalization of agricultural value chains: AfDB
Delhi Health Min Jain shifted out of ICU, condition better: Sources
Latif says result of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England difficult to predict