Delhi: COVID-19 positive journalist kills self by jumping off AIIMS building

A 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:30 IST
A 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on Monday afternoon, police said. The journalist worked with a Hindi daily and was a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, they said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm and the man was rushed to the hospital's ICU where doctors tried to revive him, a doctor said on condition of anonymity. According to Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), the journalist was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Trauma Centre on June 24 after testing positive for the virus.

"He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on June 24 and was apparently shifted to a High Dependency unit at the hospital. He was admitted on the first floor," a source at AIIMS said. He had undergone a surgery for brain tumour recently, the doctor said..

