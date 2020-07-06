Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal becomes first state where cent pc households have gas connection: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where all households have LPG gas connections.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:57 IST
Himachal becomes first state where cent pc households have gas connection: CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a video conference on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where all households have LPG gas connections. In a press conference here while interacting with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Thakur said that the state has become the first state in the country where cent per cent households have LPG gas connections.

He pointed out that collecting fuelwood and cooking food on traditional gas was not only cumbersome but also had adverse effects on the health of the women as well as on environment as lakhs of trees were cut for fuelwood. As per the Chief Minister, as many as 1.36 lakh families of the state were benefitted with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna.

Highlighting that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crores of people of the country voluntarily surrendered their subsidy, he said that the state government had launched Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna to cover the left out families of the state, who were not covered under the Centre's scheme. As many as 2,76,243 families were provided free gas connections in the state under Grihini Suvidha Yojna, he added.

Several beneficiaries of this scheme also interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for "starting this ambitious scheme which has completely transformed their lives". (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: South Carolina nightclub shooting; Trump weighing executive orders on China and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shootingTen people were shot early on Sunday in a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub in an outburst of suspected gang-related v...

Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to IS recruitment ring

Swiss federal prosecutors said Monday they have indicted two men alleged to have tried to join up with jihadists in territory once held by the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. A Swiss-Tunisian dual national, who is accused of having r...

Ford revives Bronco brand, aims at Jeep's big off-road sales

When it comes to rugged vehicles that go off the road, over rocks and into the mud to experience nature, Jeep for years has cornered the US market. Now Ford is reviving the Bronco brand name in an effort to take a slice.Later this month the...

Haryana police cautions people against phishing e-mails amid COVID crisis

Haryana police have cautioned citizens to be beware of phishing e-mails received from unknown sources, saying they could be cyber criminals who impersonate themselves as authorities to take advantage of the COVID-19 situation to cheat or de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020