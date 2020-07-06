Himachal becomes first state where cent pc households have gas connection: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where all households have LPG gas connections. In a press conference here while interacting with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Thakur said that the state has become the first state in the country where cent per cent households have LPG gas connections.

He pointed out that collecting fuelwood and cooking food on traditional gas was not only cumbersome but also had adverse effects on the health of the women as well as on environment as lakhs of trees were cut for fuelwood. As per the Chief Minister, as many as 1.36 lakh families of the state were benefitted with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna.

Highlighting that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crores of people of the country voluntarily surrendered their subsidy, he said that the state government had launched Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna to cover the left out families of the state, who were not covered under the Centre's scheme. As many as 2,76,243 families were provided free gas connections in the state under Grihini Suvidha Yojna, he added.

Several beneficiaries of this scheme also interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for "starting this ambitious scheme which has completely transformed their lives". (ANI)