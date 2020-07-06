Two DRG jawans injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Two DRG personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast in Kalepal area of Dantewada on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. Police have recovered six IEDs -- three each from Marjum and Kalepal areas.

"Two jawans injured in an IED blast in Kalepal area of Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Six IEDs have been recovered - three each from Marjum and Kalepal areas," Pallav said. According to the SP, after getting information from the informers, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans attacked the Naxalite camp in Marjum. However, Naxalites fled the camp after seeing the police.

"Three pieces of 5 kg bombs recovered from Marjum Naxal camp. On returning, 3 pieces and tiffin bomb were recovered from Kalepal's forest," he said. (ANI)