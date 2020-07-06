Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajdhani School owner sent to one-day police custody in northeast Delhi violence case

A district and sessions court in Delhi on Monday sent Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq to one-day police custody in connection with a case related to the violence in Shiv Vihar during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:58 IST
Rajdhani School owner sent to one-day police custody in northeast Delhi violence case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A district and sessions court in Delhi on Monday sent Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq to one-day police custody in connection with a case related to the violence in Shiv Vihar during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav sent Farooq to one-day police custody after hearing Delhi Police's application challenging the dismissal of its remand application by a magistrate court.

Delhi Police had earlier approached a magistrate court seeking the remand of Farooq, however the same was dismissed. He is being probed in another FIR pertaining to the damage of another school adjoining the Rajdhani school building that also led to several casualties.

The court observed that only local conspiracy angle needs to be investigated, bearing in mind all the precautions required for COVID-19 situation. The respondent shall get medically examined before handing over his custody to the Superintendent concerned, Central Jail, Mandoli, the court directed.

The Delhi Police has already filed a chargesheet against Farooq under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to rioting, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, promoting enmity between different groups and attempt to murder and the Arms Act. The case was registered for the violence that took place on February 24 outside Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar area of New Mustafabad here on the complaint of the owner of DRP Convent Public School, which is adjacent to the Rajdhani School.

The police, in the chargesheet, said that during the investigation it was found that Farooq had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots in and around the school. According to the chargesheet, the rioters had camped inside the school and fired bullets, threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from its terrace.

"The rioters had used ropes to climb down from the terrace of Rajdhani School into the compound of DRP Convent School and then the mob had set the school on fire. The mob had looted the computers and other expensive items from DRP Convent School. They also burned down a building belonging to Anil Sweets in front of Rajdhani School," the chargesheet said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI to start ranking national highways to improve quality of roads

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI has decided to undertake assessment and ranking of all the highways in the country, in an attempt to improve the quality of roads and provide better services to highway commuters. The assessment...

Sri Lanka extends polling time for August parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka on Monday extended the time for the twice-postponed August 5 parliamentary elections by one hour after conducting several mock polls in adherence to the safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will take place ...

Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Mati signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjr said the 31-year-old Serbia internationals leadership is invaluable to Uniteds young core.I ...

Online exam to start from Jul 10, left out students can appear in physical exam in Sept: DU to HC

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations OBE for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020