Follow SMS, 3Cs in unlock phase, say officials; Minister warns against misuse of lockdown relaxations

As Chennai opened up to the unlock phase on Monday after a 17-day intense shutdown, civic authorities asked people to strictly adhere to SMS-Soap (Hand hygiene), Mask, Social distancing and avoid 3Cs- closed or confined spaces, crowded spaces and close contact. People who have to travel must necessarily wear masks.

They should also avoid the three Cs to effectively reduce the infection rate, a senior official at the Greater Chennai Corporation said. "The spread of the Coronavirus could be contained only when we take precautionary measures," he stressed.

"People participation in fighting against the pandemic is the key to overcome #Covid. Pls do not misuse the relaxation given by Govt in the interest of your own safety and the society," State health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar tweeted. As large number of people stepped out of their houses in several parts in the metro on Monday in the unlock phase, health officials had to caution the people not to throw caution to the wind.

Several textile outlets and small shops in T Nagar, a shopping haven, and other parts of the city reopened after the intense lockdown ended on Sunday. The Kasimedu fishing harbour here pulsated with activity.

A senior health official said many among the 15 zones in Chennai Corporation have shown signs of recovery from COVID-19. "Sustained surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine and increased compliance to masks and social distancing, alone would help us to break the chain of virus," he said.

The state's COVID-19 tally today touched nearly 1.15 lakh with 3,827 fresh cases..