Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 more BSF staffers test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram

Five more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Mizoram tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 191, a state health department official said on Monday. Mizoram now has 58 active cases while 133 patients have recovered from COVID-19. According to the health department, Lunglei district accounted for the highest number of 54 cases, followed by Aizawl with 53.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:23 IST
5 more BSF staffers test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram

Five more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Mizoram tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 191, a state health department official said on Monday. The five persons - four jawans and a cook are posted at the BSF camp in Vanhne in south Mizoram's Lunglei district.

The four jawans recently returned to the state from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and were under quarantine, while the cook has no travel history, the official said. The five, who are aged between 27 and 52 years, are asymptomatic and out of danger, he said.

A total of seven personnel of Vanhne camp are now afflicted with the disease. Mizoram now has 58 active cases while 133 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the health department, Lunglei district accounted for the highest number of 54 cases, followed by Aizawl with 53. The remaining 84 cases were reported from eight other districts. Only Hnahthial district is still COVID-19 free. All the coronavirus infected patients of Kolasib, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Saitual districts have already recovered.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sewage cleaning should be entirely done by machines: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed the officials to ensure that no sanitation worker had to enter the chamber to clean the sewer lines, adding that the work should be done by machines. Holding a meeting through video c...

U.S. Supreme Court restricts 'electors' in presidential contests

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free electors in the complex Electoral College system that decides the U.S. presidency from state laws that use penalties to force them to support the candidate who prevails in the states popular ...

U.S. Supreme Court restricts 'electors' in presidential contests

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free electors in the complex Electoral College system that decides the U.S. presidency from state laws that use penalties to force them to support the candidate who prevails in the states popular ...

Germany has only a few hundred remdesivir doses - minister

Germany has only a few hundred doses of COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir, health minister Jens Spahn told European Union lawmakers on Monday, saying he was working to ensure the drug could be produced in Europe.Remdesivir, produced by U.S. com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020