Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline to be shut, emptied

A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the largest pipeline from the North Dakota shale oil fields within 30 days, in a big win for the Native American tribes who have fought the line's route across a crucial water supply. Energy Transfer's 570,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) is a vital artery to transport oil out of North Dakota's Bakken shale basin to the Midwest and Gulf Coast refineries.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:50 IST
U.S. court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline to be shut, emptied
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the largest pipeline from the North Dakota shale oil fields within 30 days, in a big win for the Native American tribes who have fought the line's route across a crucial water supply.

Energy Transfer's 570,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) is a vital artery to transport oil out of North Dakota's Bakken shale basin to the Midwest and Gulf Coast refineries. Native American tribes and environmental groups have long protested the line's construction. "Today is a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the many people who have supported us in the fight against the pipeline," said Chairman Mike Faith of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "This pipeline should have never been built here. We told them that from the beginning."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it granted an easement to Energy Transfer to construct and operate a segment of the pipeline running beneath Lake Oahe, because they failed to produce an adequate Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) despite a requirement for it, the court said. "Given the seriousness of the Corps' NEPA error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates, the Court is forced to conclude that the flow of oil must cease," the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in the ruling.

The ruling is a blow to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has sought to accelerate pipeline construction by cutting the red tape and environmental and community review processes that typically slow down projects. The administration's effects have so far had little impact on large, controversial projects and the latest DAPL order pushes decisions about the future of the pipeline to the next administration.

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

POCSO Act has overriding effect on any other law: Bombay HC

The provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act has an overriding effect on the provisions of any other law, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a 21-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl. Justice...

U.N. says attacks by Islamist militia in Congo may be war crimes

Systematic and brutal attacks by Islamist militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the last 18 months may amount to war crimes, the United Nations said on Monday. The Allied Democratic Forces ADF, a Ugandan armed group operating i...

Coronavirus lockdowns seen increasing HIV risk to women and girls

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - C oronavirus lockdowns have hindered the fight against HIV infection in women and girls globally by limiting their access to education and protection from sexual violence, ...

Greek soccer clubs in legal fight at CAS

Greek champion Olympiakos sought to have PAOK Thessaloniki relegated from the league on Monday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both clubs filed appeals to CAS in a case which could decide which other Greek team reaches the qualifying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020