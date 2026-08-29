Hockey-Germany and Spain to contest men’s Hockey World Cup final
Spain came from a goal down to edge co-hosts Netherlands 4-3 in their men’s Hockey World Cup semi-final on Friday and will play Germany in Sunday’s final. The Germans were 2-1 winners over Argentina in Friday’s second semi-final in Wavre, Belgium.
The Netherlands had a 1-0 lead late in the third quarter in their clash at Amstelveen, but Spain equalised through José Basterra and then went on to win the match when the Dutch had Duco Telgenkamp yellow-carded and penalised for 10 minutes. Basterra tipped in for Spain to take the lead and a penalty corner converted by Pepe Cunill put Spain up 3-1, after which Basterra completed his hat-trick from a penalty strike.
Jip Janssen reduced the score from a penalty corner, and a minute before time, Joep de Mol also tapped in. But back to their full complement, the Dutch ran out of time intervals in their quest for an equaliser. In the other semi-final, Justus Weigand and Paul-Philipp Kaufmann scored for the Germans, while Tomas Domene scored Argentina’s equaliser from a penalty corner in a tense clash.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rod Nickel)