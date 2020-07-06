Raj govt presses 174 vehicles to promore PM crop insurance scheme

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday said that 174 vehicles have been pressed into service to make farmers aware about the PM Crop Insurance Scheme so that they can avail its benefits. He said that the farmer is getting benefit from the insurance scheme as they get claim of crop damage caused by adverse weather conditions like flood, drought and locust outbreak.

He informed that this year the Centre has made some changes, including making this scheme voluntary for farmers. Publicity vehicles have been sent to make farmers aware of the benefits and changes in the scheme. Such vehicles will cover entire Rajasthan and inform farmers about all aspects of the scheme. He said that the last date to get crop insurance for Kharif 2020 is July 15. The premium for crop insurance will automatically be deducted, but if any farmer wants to stay away from the crop insurance scheme, he can be separated by giving a declaration in writing to the concerned bank branch till July 8. A form will be made available at the bank branch.

Kataria said that the central and state governments are working together to control locust menace. He said that Centre has pressed helicopters to spray insecticide to kill large swarms of locusts entering Rajasthan from Pakistan. He said that the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Centre raising the concern.