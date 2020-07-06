Four held for raping 44-yr-old woman in Mumbai

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman in Mankhurd area of Mumbai. According to the police, one of the accused Abdul Jilani Sheikh invited the victim for his child's birthday at his friend's house on June 24. The accused intoxicated her drinks and raped her along with his three others. Following this, Sheikh assisted the victim to her house in a taxi.

On the next day, the victim felt pain in her body and noticed scars on it. After three days, the condition of the victim worsened and she was admitted to a hospital. During the treatment, it was revealed that the victim was gang-raped, the police said. Police have registered a case under sections 376 (D) and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four people.

Inspector Kishore Kharat, in-charge of Mankhurd Police Station said, "Based on the statement of the victim, we have registered a case of gang rape." "We have arrested the four accused and produced them in the court," Kharat said.

The court has sent them to the police custody till July 8, he added. (ANI)