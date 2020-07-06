Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will nab Kanpur encounter main accused, if he is found in Madhya Pradesh: IG Gwalior range

The Madhya Pradesh police will nab Vikas Dubey, history-sheeter and main accused in Kanpur encounter case if he is seen in Chambal or other areas in the state, said Inspector general (IG) of police, Gwalior range, Raja Babu Singh on Monday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:03 IST
Will nab Kanpur encounter main accused, if he is found in Madhya Pradesh: IG Gwalior range
Inspector general (IG) of police, Gwalior range, Raja Babu speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh police will nab Vikas Dubey, history-sheeter and main accused in Kanpur encounter case if he is seen in Chambal or other areas in the state, said Inspector general (IG) of police, Gwalior range, Raja Babu Singh on Monday. While talking to ANI, Singh said that Madhya Pradesh police are in close co-ordination with Uttar Pradesh police.

"I have a conversation with ADG Kanpur. UP Police have given information that Vikas Dubey's last location was in UP's Auraiya, then he can cross Chambal and come towards Bhind or Morena region of Madhya Pradesh. We have deployed patrolling teams in Chambal and nearby areas. If Vikas Dubey is found in our area, we will get him," Singh said. "We are in close co-ordination with Uttar Pradesh Police. We are fully cooperating with them," he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sharma, IG Chambal Zone said, "We are in touch with various agencies. We are in a position to assist the agencies even at the short notice in every way possible. We are working on every input and co-ordinating with UP police officials." Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 72 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed. Meanwhile, bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters put at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men assailants allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Alia, Parineeti, Sara, Ayushmann and others wish Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday

Wishes poured in from all corners for actor Ranveer Singh as he turned 35 on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the Lootera actor took to social media to extend birthday greetings to him.Ranveers Gully Boy co-star Al...

SC rejects plea alleging bias in listing of cases, imposes Rs 100 fine on petitioner

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by an advocate accusing bias in listing of cases by the registry officials and imposed a token fine of Rs 100 on him, saying that there was no justification to allege discrimination on ...

Hong Kong details new powers under controversial China law

Hong Kong released additional details of Chinas new national security law for the former British colony on Monday, saying security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the ...

New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 817, its lowest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The governor cited continued progress in the states fight against the virus and said nine people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020