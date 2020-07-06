Punjab govt to refund money for Baisakhi Bumper lottery ticket

The Punjab government on Monday said it will refund money to people who had bought Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper-2020 tickets. The decision was taken as the draw of the bumper on April 12 was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Punjab State Lotteries department has also issued a public notice to inform the ticket buyers that they could get their refund from the sellers concerned, stockists and post offices, as per an official statement. Meanwhile, the lotteries department has launched the Rakhi Bumper-2020 and the draw will be held on August 20. The first prize of the bumper is Rs 1.50 crore and will be declared out of the tickets sold to the public, it said.