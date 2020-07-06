Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books Chennai-based firm, its directors for cheating SBI of over Rs 88 cr

These statements itself admitting fudging of balances, circular trading involving their associates and outside firms to book higher sales turnover to enjoy higher credit limits and incorrect stock valuation, the fraud report alleged "It is observed that the Company was maintaining an account with UBI (without SBI knowledge/permission) with cheque collection and discounting facility and routed Rs 116.21 crore during 2009 to 2013 which implies diversion of funds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:57 IST
CBI books Chennai-based firm, its directors for cheating SBI of over Rs 88 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked Chennai-based Thangam Steels Ltd and its promoter directors for allegedly cheating the State Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 88 crore, officials said on Monday. Besides the 30-year old company manufacturing ingots, the CBI has also named in the FIR its directors P S Krishnamurthy, P K Vadiambal and P K Srinivasan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery among other charges for the alleged fraud between 2008-13 on a complaint from SBI, they said. It is alleged that Thangam Steel was acquired by PSK group in 2007, they said. Besides manufacturing ingots at its plant near Chennai, it also traded in steel products of manufacturers like Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, JSW, Essar Steels and other producers, the FIR said. Due to continued irregularity, the account turned into a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) on May 30, 2013 with an outstanding of Rs 93.31 crore, the FIR alleged. SBI had sanctioned fund based and non fund based limits of Rs 109 crore to the directors of the company who also executed guarantee agreement in favour of the bank guaranteeing prompt repayment of the loan. It is alleged that the accounts became NPA due to diversion and siphoning off funds, manipulation in the books of accounts resulting in a loss to the tune of Rs 88.27 crore to the bank. The bank did an investigation on the fraud between 2008-13 which shows that the company valued the stocks at cost price only and did not followed the bank's laid down instructions. These statements itself admitting fudging of balances, circular trading involving their associates and outside firms to book higher sales turnover to enjoy higher credit limits and incorrect stock valuation, the fraud report alleged

"It is observed that the Company was maintaining an account with UBI (without SBI knowledge/permission) with cheque collection and discounting facility and routed Rs 116.21 crore during 2009 to 2013 which implies diversion of funds. Company had resorted to large scale diversion of funds," the report alleged. It was also found in the SBI probe that the balance sheet submitted by the company was different from the one filed with Registrar of Companies (ROC) and both the balance sheets were audited by different audit firms. "The closing stock as per the balance sheet submitted to the bank was short by Rs 9.35 cr than the balance sheet registered with ROC which implies manipulation of balance sheet by the company to defraud the bank," it said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra govt allows private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff

Maharashtra government on Monday allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions.Maharashtra allows Private Establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. This wi...

Haryana Police seizes 822 kg Ganja from truck in Nuh, one held

Haryana Police has seized 822 kg 350 gram of ganja worth crore of rupees from a truck in Nuh district, and arrested one accused. The vehicle, which was used for the transportation of contraband, was also seized.According to a release, polic...

German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard's Dubai unit

German prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested the head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of Wirecard, widening the circle of suspects in a multi-billion-dollar fraud investigation into the collapse of the payments company. The Munich prosec...

"Hamilton" weekend release boosts Disney+ downloads

Walt Disney Cos streaming service app Disney was downloaded more than half a million times over the Fourth of July weekend globally, following the launch of musical Hamilton on the platform. From Friday through Sunday, the mobile app was do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020