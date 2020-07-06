Tamil scholar dead

Puducherry, July 6 (PTI): Tamil scholar Mannar Mannan, son of late revolutionary poet 'Pavendhar' Bharathidasan, passed away on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. Mannar Mannan was 91. He was former president of the Puducherry Tamizh Sangam.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condoled the death of Mannan whose original name was Gopathy. The Chief Minister, in a message to the bereaved, said the territorial government conferred on Mannan the title 'Tamil Maamani' for his contribution to Tamil literature.

Mannan is survived by three sons and a daughter. He was also a staff of Puducherry station of All India Radio since the establishment of the station in 1968.

