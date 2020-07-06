UP ambush should be probed by serving HC judge: AAP
Alleging that crime was at an all-time high under the Yogi Adityanath government, Singh said history sheeter Dubey is still at large and the police is not being able to arrest him. Singh also referred to a purported letter written by Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the ambush.
The AAP on Monday demanded an inquiry by a serving High Court judge into the political links and patronage enjoyed by Vikas Dubey whose gang members killed eight policemen in an ambush at a village near Kanpur last week. "Dubey had 60 cases against him and was moving about scot-free. Why was he not arrested,” Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh told reporters here.
The matter should be probed by a serving High Court judge so that "people come to know whose political patronage was being provided to him (Dubey)", he said. Alleging that crime was at an all-time high under the Yogi Adityanath government, Singh said history sheeter Dubey is still at large and the police is not being able to arrest him.
Singh also referred to a purported letter written by Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the ambush. It has been alleged in the letter that SO Chaubepur Vinay Tiwari had got a serious charge against Dubey dropped. Police are probing the letter. Singh said perhaps this is the first incident in Uttar Pradesh in which a Deputy SP, 3 sub-inspectors and four constables were killed. The policemen who had gone to arrest such a notorious criminal did not have bullet proof jackets and sophisticated weapons ,Singh added.
