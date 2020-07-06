West Bengal: Bandh call against SUCI(C) leader s murder evokes mixed response in Kultali

The 12-hour bandh called on Monday by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) to protest against the "murder" of a party leader at Kultali block in South 24 Parganas district evoked a partial response. No untoward incidents were reported during the bandh, which elicited good response in certain pockets of the block, a police officer said.

Two persons a Trinamool Congress worker and an SUCI (C) leader - were killed in violence on Friday and Saturday respectively over a power tussle in Maipith-Baikanthapur panchayat, sources said. A group of people, allegedly owing allegiance to the ruling TMC, attacked houses of several SUCI(C) activists in Maipith village, beat up and injured at least five people and damaged their properties on Friday night, sources said.

Two TMC workers were caught and assaulted by a mob, leading to the death of one, identified as Ashwini Manna. SUCI(C) South 24 Parganas district committee member Sudhanshu Janas house was attacked on Saturday morning and his body was later found hanging from a nearby tree, sources said.

The two parties accused each other of killing its workers. Tension prevailed in the area since Friday.

Sources said though the TMC has only eight members in the Maipith-Baikanthapur panchayat, it still managed to hold on to power for more than two years. However, the SUCI, with eleven members, decided to move a no-confidence motion recently, leading to the clash..