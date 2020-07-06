Left Menu
Nobody acted upon Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO, says Sanjay Singh; Kanpur SSP says Probe is on

DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday.

Updated: 06-07-2020 23:22 IST
Nobody acted upon Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO, says Sanjay Singh; Kanpur SSP says Probe is on
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday. Meanwhile, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu has said that a purported letter written by Circle Officer Devendra Mishra (who lost his life in Kanpur encounter) to police department against one Vinay Tiwari has gone viral and the probe is underway.

"According to letter, history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was being favoured. No record of the letter found. The probe is underway," he said. Addressing a press conference after meeting the family members of DSP Devendra Mishra in Kanpur, he addressed a press conference here and said, "Today, I met family members of Devendra Mishra. His daughter informed me that she has found a letter written by his father to SSP on March 14 in which he had mentioned about the possible fallout in law and order situation in Kanpur. In his letter, Mishra had informed the SSP about the Vikas Dubey and his friendship with Chuabeypur Police Station SHO Vinay Tiwari, but nobody acted on it."

"In his letter, Mishra had written that he wanted to act against Dubey and his men. He was helpless as Vinay Tiwari (SHO) was helping Dubey. Devendra Mishra was an honest officer and UP Police should be proud of such officers," he added. AAP leader Sanjay Singh further said that there are 60 cases registered against Vikas Dubey.

"Still, he was roaming out for two and a half years, why was he not arrested? Who are the people patronizing him," he asked. Devendra Mishra's daughter has claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched against his father, said AAP leader.

Vaishnavi Mishra, daughter of Devendra Mishra, said, "I will not let the sacrifice of my father go in vain. I was preparing for medical exams but now I will also become a police officer and serve the nation like my father." "So far, why Yogi Ji could not catch Vikas Dubey? There are only two reasons - either the Yogi government has met Dubey and or is grossly inefficient. The public is suffering," Singh said later in a tweet.

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey. Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikru village.

Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 72 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)

