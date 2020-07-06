Door-to-door health survey in Delhi's COVID-19 containment zones completed

The Delhi government has completed the door-to door health survey in the city's COVID-19 containment zones, covering around 3.68 lakh people, officials said on Monday. Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 COVID-19 containment zones, according to an official.

On June 29, the Union Home Ministry had said that the door-to-door survey would be done in containment zones on priority basis by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the city. The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in city's containment zones was June 30.

Under the new rules, authorities have to delineate the containment zones on a micro level, instead of big ones..