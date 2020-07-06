Ram Madhav, Ladakh MP join Buddhists in celebrating Dalai Lama's birth anniversary

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), All Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) and members of the Tibetan community led by CRO celebrated His Holiness Dalai Lama's 85th birthday anniversary at his official residence at Jeve Tsal Photang Choglamsar in Leh on Monday. LBA members led by President PT Kunzang, CRO Chetan Wangchuk and LGA representatives offered prayers at Jeve Tsal followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Hill Council Chairman Gyal P Wangyal, MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also attended the celebration and offered prayers for the safety and long life of the Buddhist spiritual leader. Further, the BJP also celebrated the 119th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the party office in Leh.

"It is a very auspicious day today, it's the 85th birth anniversary of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, and also the 119th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee. Dr Mookherjee had sacrificed to ensure the complete unification of Jammu and Kashmir with India. I had especially come for the program here," Madhav told ANI here. "Today is the 119th birth anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee, it is celebrated with great pomp and festivity in Ladakh too," Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal added.

The spiritual leader has been in exile in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion. (ANI)