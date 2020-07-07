Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Total shutdown in parts of Malda for a week

Total shutdown would be imposed in English Bazar and Old Malda towns for a week, starting Wednesday in the wake of the rising cases of COVID- 19, officials said. However, some rickshaws would be made available at three designated locations for emergency purposes. The vegetable market in English Bazar, the district headquarters, will remain open till 11 am.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:39 IST
COVID-19: Total shutdown in parts of Malda for a week

Total shutdown would be imposed in English Bazar and Old Malda towns for a week, starting Wednesday in the wake of the rising cases of COVID- 19, officials said. All shops will remain shut during this period, except those selling essential items, they said.

Pharmacies have also been excluded from the purview of the shutdown, officials said. Private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads, they said, adding that state-run buses after leaving the Gour Kanya terminal will stop only at a single point in any of these two towns.

Cycle-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will also be not allowed, officials said. However, some rickshaws would be made available at three designated locations for emergency purposes.

The vegetable market in English Bazar, the district headquarters, will remain open till 11 am. Malda, the home to lakhs of migrant workers from West Bengal, has so far reported 859 cases. Of them, 331 are currently undergoing treatment while 524 people have been discharged after recovery.

Four deaths have been reported from the district, which is on the India-Bangladesh border..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20 of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokespe...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Heavy-duty masks may be neededThe World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a let...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

ANALYSIS-Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule

The prospect of President Vladimir Putin staying in the Kremlin until 2036 does not seem to be deterring buyers of Russias high-yielding sovereign bonds as investors focus on economic fundamentals and political stability rather the risk of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020