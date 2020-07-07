Assess level of criminal before conducting raids: Uttarakhand Police after Kanpur encounter
In the aftermath of the Kanpur encounter in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said that all-state police personnel have been instructed to go for raids only after collecting the necessary information about the criminals.
In the aftermath of the Kanpur encounter in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said that all-state police personnel have been instructed to go for raids only after collecting the necessary information about the criminals. "We have instructed all SPs and SSPs to assess the level of the criminal before conducting any raids. We have told them to raid only after taking everything into account," State DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar told ANI.
"If the criminal is of a very high level then we can call commandos for assistance," he added. A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives last week after they were fired upon by criminals in Kanpur.
The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. (ANI)
