Undertrial lodged in Bahraich jail tests positive for coronavirus, barrack sealed

A barrack in the district jail was sealed after an undertrial lodged there was found positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday. Jail Superintendent of AN Tripathi said that random sampling of 10 inmates was done. "One inmate lodged in the jail since 2016 was found positive on Monday. He has been admitted to the hospital where he will be tested again. He is asymptomatic," he said.

All 150 inmates in the barrack have been quarantined and the barrack has been sealed. "The jail official and staff who came in contact with these 150 prisoners will undergo the COVID-19 test," he said.

There have been 141 cases of coronavirus in the district, of which there are now only 17 active cases..