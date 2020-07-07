NRI killed, Rs 8 lakh robbed by unidentified assailants in Phagwara
An elderly NRI was looted of Rs 8 lakh and killed by some unidentified men at Ranjit Nagar locality here, police said on Tuesday. The Rs eight lakh from the transactions were kept in his almirah, he said. A case has been registered, the police said, adding that investigations were underway.
An elderly NRI was looted of Rs 8 lakh and killed by some unidentified men at Ranjit Nagar locality here, police said on Tuesday. Hans Raj Basra (65) was killed on Monday midnight, they said
Phagwara Superintendent of Police Manwinder Singh said Basra was settled in the UK and had come here sometime back
The SP said that the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) had sold off a plot in Jalandhar and bought another one. The Rs eight lakh from the transactions were kept in his almirah, he said. He said that assailants attacked the man with some sharp-edged weapon. A case has been registered, the police said, adding that investigations were underway.
