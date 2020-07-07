Left Menu
Murder-suicide case: Man arrested in Bihar for supplying gun to chartered accountant

A team of Kolkata Police sleuths has arrested a man from Bihar's Nawada district for allegedly supplying a revolver and bullets to Amit Agarwal, who is suspected to have shot himself last month, after killing his wife in Bangalore and mother-in-law in Phoolbagan area here.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:07 IST
A team of Kolkata Police sleuths has arrested a man from Bihar's Nawada district for allegedly supplying a revolver and bullets to Amit Agarwal, who is suspected to have shot himself last month, after killing his wife in Bangalore and mother-in-law in Phoolbagan area here. Pankaj Kumar had supplied a 7mm revolver and bullets to Agarwal in March, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Along with officers from the Bihar Police, the Kolkata Police team nabbed Kumar on Sunday, he said. "He admitted to have supplied the revolver and bullets to Amit in March. It shows that Amit had planned the murder well in advance. We are trying to bring Kumar to Kolkata for further investigation," the officer said.

Agarwal (42), a chartered accountant, allegedly killed his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania on June 22 at her flat in Phoolbagan area, following an altercation. In the 67-page-note, he also claimed to have killed his estranged wife Shilpi in Bangalore, the day before he flew down to the city and shot his mother-in-law.

Agarwal had then apparently shot himself using the same revolver..

