MP: Shops to be shut for 3 days in case of COVID-19 violations

Shops, malls, offices and business establishments here will be forced to shut for three days if they fail to comply with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and ensure that visitors follow the norms as well, a district official said on Tuesday. As per an order issued by Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, violators will have to work as "corona warriors" at check posts, fever clinics and carry out coronavirus-related awareness work.

The decision was taken after reports about establishments violating the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols started emerging, the official said. Teams of officials have been constituted to monitor such violations, he said, adding that the order came into effect on Tuesday.

If owners or management of offices, malls, shops, places of worship etc fail to comply with COVID-19 protocols and ensure that the same was followed by visitors, they will have to work as "corona warriors" at check posts, fever clinics or in awareness campaigns, the official said. Apart from this, the concerned establishments would be shut for three days and violators will also have to pay prescribed fines for different violations, he said.

Earlier, the district administration in Gwalior on Monday had ordered that citizens who step out without masks or violate other precautionary guidelines at public places will have to volunteer at hospitals and police check posts for three days..