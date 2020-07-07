Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting to develop 194 lighthouses as tourist spots

Union Minister of State(I/C)for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today held a high-level meeting, for developing around 194 existing lighthouses across India as Major tourist attractions. Shri Mandaviya said it will boost the tourism activities in lighthouses surrounding areas and give an opportunity to know about the enriched history of lighthouses.

The officials presented a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots. Shri Mandaviya advised officials to identify the lighthouses which are more than 100 years old. He put the impetus on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in lighthouse operation etc.

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

The Minister also took stock of the progress for developing tourist activities at Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat.

The Minister instructed the officers to prepare a detailed presentation on the project at the earliest. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Shipping Ministry and DG, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships along with the other stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)