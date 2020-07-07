Left Menu
New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

. DEL14 UP-COPS-AMBUSH-LETTER No record of DSP writing letter alleging links between gangster, Chaubeypur station officer Kanpur: Police on Tuesday said there was no record of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra having written a letter weeks before his death alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer and gangster Vikas Dubey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:30 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL15 UP-COPS-AMBUSH Kanpur encounter: 3 more including close relative of Vikas Dubey held Kanpur: Three more people including a close relative of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the attack in which eight police personnel were killed have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. .

DEL14 UP-COPS-AMBUSH-LETTER No record of DSP writing letter alleging links between gangster, Chaubeypur station officer Kanpur: Police on Tuesday said there was no record of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra having written a letter weeks before his death alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer and gangster Vikas Dubey. . DEL3 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three security personnel injured in Pulwama encounter Srinagar: Three security force personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. .

DES13 PB-DHINDSA-SAD Dissident Akali leaders 'elect' Sukhdev Dhindsa as SAD chief; party says move 'illegal, fraud' Ludhiana: A faction of dissident Akali leaders on Tuesday “elected” Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as the SAD president at a gurdwara here, a move dubbed as “illegal and fraud” by the party. . DES3 RJ-VIRUS DEATHS 234 fresh coronavirus cases in Raj, death toll rises to 465 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported four COVID-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report. .

DES12 HP-VIRUS-HOTELS After HP govt reopens state for tourists with conditions, not many functioning Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government last week reopened the state for tourists after over three months with conditions, but not many hotels have started functioning yet.. .

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles USD...

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.The companys latest foray into the...

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...
