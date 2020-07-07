New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL15 UP-COPS-AMBUSH Kanpur encounter: 3 more including close relative of Vikas Dubey held Kanpur: Three more people including a close relative of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the attack in which eight police personnel were killed have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. .

DEL14 UP-COPS-AMBUSH-LETTER No record of DSP writing letter alleging links between gangster, Chaubeypur station officer Kanpur: Police on Tuesday said there was no record of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra having written a letter weeks before his death alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer and gangster Vikas Dubey. . DEL3 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three security personnel injured in Pulwama encounter Srinagar: Three security force personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. .

DES13 PB-DHINDSA-SAD Dissident Akali leaders 'elect' Sukhdev Dhindsa as SAD chief; party says move 'illegal, fraud' Ludhiana: A faction of dissident Akali leaders on Tuesday “elected” Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as the SAD president at a gurdwara here, a move dubbed as “illegal and fraud” by the party. . DES3 RJ-VIRUS DEATHS 234 fresh coronavirus cases in Raj, death toll rises to 465 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported four COVID-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report. .

DES12 HP-VIRUS-HOTELS After HP govt reopens state for tourists with conditions, not many functioning Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government last week reopened the state for tourists after over three months with conditions, but not many hotels have started functioning yet.. .