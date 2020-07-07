MP: Seizure of costly pen from school dropout busts thieves

Seizure of a branded pen from a school dropout in Madhya Pradesh's Betul has busted a gang of thieves and led to the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 3 lakh, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested three persons and detained a minor boy in connection with at least five cases of theft, said Ganj police station in-charge SS Solanki.

He said thefts were committed during the last six months in areas under Ganj police station limits. One of the incidents involved theft of a laptop, a motorcycle, and a costly pen from the house of a professor on June 26, Solanki said.

During investigation, police detained one Vishal Kumre, a school dropout, from Gyaraspur area on suspicion and found a costly pen from his possession. "This came as a breakthrough as the professor identified that it was his pen which got stolen," he said.

On the information provided by the accused, police arrested Sanjay Parte and Umesh Kumre, and detained a minor boy, the police officer said. Police have recovered stolen goods, including four motorcycles, a laptop and mobile phones collectively worth Rs 3 lakh, from the accused, he said.