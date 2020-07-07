Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Seizure of costly pen from school dropout busts thieves

One of the incidents involved theft of a laptop, a motorcycle, and a costly pen from the house of a professor on June 26, Solanki said. During investigation, police detained one Vishal Kumre, a school dropout, from Gyaraspur area on suspicion and found a costly pen from his possession.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:37 IST
MP: Seizure of costly pen from school dropout busts thieves

Seizure of a branded pen from a school dropout in Madhya Pradesh's Betul has busted a gang of thieves and led to the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 3 lakh, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested three persons and detained a minor boy in connection with at least five cases of theft, said Ganj police station in-charge SS Solanki.

He said thefts were committed during the last six months in areas under Ganj police station limits. One of the incidents involved theft of a laptop, a motorcycle, and a costly pen from the house of a professor on June 26, Solanki said.

During investigation, police detained one Vishal Kumre, a school dropout, from Gyaraspur area on suspicion and found a costly pen from his possession. "This came as a breakthrough as the professor identified that it was his pen which got stolen," he said.

On the information provided by the accused, police arrested Sanjay Parte and Umesh Kumre, and detained a minor boy, the police officer said. Police have recovered stolen goods, including four motorcycles, a laptop and mobile phones collectively worth Rs 3 lakh, from the accused, he said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles USD...

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.The companys latest foray into the...

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020