Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in West Bengal

A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever, he said.

After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to a private hospital here, the official said. "He had tested negative for the disease at the Howrah hospital. As his condition did not improve, he was then moved to a private hospital. There, he tested positive for COVID-19.

This morning, he succumbed to the disease," the official said. So far, at least two policemen in West Bengal have died due to COVID-19, he added.