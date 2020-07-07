COVID-19 outbreak: Street vendors banned in Surat for a week

The Surat Municipal Corporation on Tuesday banned street vendors in Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana areas for seven days to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The notification on this was issued by Surat civic chief Banchhanidhi Pani, and it comes days after paan shops were ordered shut for a week in the three areas on July 3.

The civic body has asked street food vendors and eateries in other areas to strictly follow social distancing and other norms in place for the outbreak or face fines of Rs 5,000. Surat has over 5,500 coronavirus cases, the maximum of which are from Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana that are home to diamond polishing units. These units are shut till July 13.

