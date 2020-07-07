Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs companies to deposit compensation for victims in Andhra gas leak incidents

The National Green Tribunal has directed two companies to deposit compensation to the kin of those who died or were affected in two separate toxic gas leak incidents in Andhra Pradesh. The incidents took place in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:10 IST
NGT directs companies to deposit compensation for victims in Andhra gas leak incidents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed two companies to deposit compensation to the kin of those who died or were affected in two separate toxic gas leak incidents in Andhra Pradesh. The incidents took place in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts. A NGT bench, headed by its chairperson AK Goel, on Monday asked the two companies to deposit the amount with Visakhapatnam and Kurnool district authorities and slated the matter for further hearing on November 3.

The court was hearing suo moto proceedings based on news reports of June 30 Visakhapatnam factory gas leakage incident and June 26 Kurnool District gas leak incident. At least two workers had lost their lives and four others were admitted to hospital after benzimidazole gas leaked at the Sainor Life Sciences factory at Parawada in an industrial area on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on June 30.

One person died and three others were hospitalised after ammonia gas leaked at Spy Agro Industry in the Nandyal area of Kurnool district on June 26. "We fix the interim compensation to be Rs 5 lakh for each of the four injured. An amount of Rs 20 lakh be deposited with the District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam, within two weeks from today failing which the amount be recovered by the District Magistrate using coercive means," the NGT said in its directions for the first incident.

The bench also observed that while compensation of Rs 35 lakh each has been given to the kin of two deceased, no compensation has been paid to those injured in the incident. "In view of the report, there is failure of safety practice in the running of the unit on account of which the State Pollution Control Board withdrew the consent for the operation of the industry and directed closure in the interest of public health and the environment," the order said.

The tribunal directed the constitution of a committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board, Visakhapatnam District Magistrate, and two Professors -- V Rama Chandra Murthy and Pulipati King -- of the Andhra University to assess final compensation to the victims and for the restoration of the environment and suggestions for taking precautions in future. The NGT said that the committee may give its report within three months.

On the Kurnool district gas leak matter, the NGT directed the Spy Agro Industry to deposit with Kurnool District Magistrate a sum of Rs 15 lakh as interim compensation to the heirs of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each for the injured within two weeks. The NGT, in both the matters, observed that the District Magistrate may disburse the amount directly to the injured by transferring it to their bank accounts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...

COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

Coronavirus and the cyclical slump in petroleum consumption are accelerating a long-term rationalisation of the global refining industry and a shift eastwards in its centre of gravity to Asia. Refinery margins for making middle distillates ...

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020