Left Menu
Development News Edition

IG probes 'letter' on gangster's links with cop, inquiry sought into then SSP's 'role'

Police on Tuesday said an IGP-rank officer is probing into a letter purportedly written weeks before his death by DSP Devendra Mishra, alleging a nexus between gangster Vikas Dubey and the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:28 IST
IG probes 'letter' on gangster's links with cop, inquiry sought into then SSP's 'role'

Police on Tuesday said an IGP-rank officer is probing into a letter purportedly written weeks before his death by DSP Devendra Mishra, alleging a nexus between gangster Vikas Dubey and the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer. The announcement came on a day when a senior officer also pointed fingers at the then Kanpur SSP Anant Deo, now a DIG, to whom the letter was allegedly sent.

Police said there was no record of the letter, which has surfaced on social media, at the SSP’s office or at other offices. But they added they will continue to investigate into the matter. Anant Deo, now a DIG, told PTI that the signature on the letter does not match with that of the dead officer. The letter carried no serial number or date.

In the letter supposedly written in March, Mishra accused Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari of watering down charges levelled in a case registered against the gangster. Devendra Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in an ambush allegedly laid by Vikas Dubey at his Bikru village near Kanpur.

Vinay Tiwari is one of the four Chaubeypur station policemen suspended after the attack, under suspicion of having tipped off Dubey that a police team was on its way to arrest him. After being handed over the probe into the letter, Lucknow Range IG Lakshmi Singh reached the office of Circle Officer (Bilhaur), the post held by deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra.

The IG questioned the staff, checked records and computer data, said an official. She also seized a computer hard disk, pen drives and some documents, the official added. Also on Tuesday, Inspector General (Civil Defence) Amitabh Thakur sought an inquiry into the alleged closeness between the then SSP Kanpur Nagar Anant Deo and Jai Bajpai, a “frontman” of gangster Dubey.

Thakur said in his letter to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police H C Awasthy that several photos showing Anant Deo and Jai Bajpai together have appeared. Bajpai is said to have amassed a huge amount money in a very short span of time, the IG claimed.

“It is said that despite a criminal history, Jai Bajpai was given a clean report by police in his passport verification," he alleged. The details of his letter to the state police chief were revealed to the media by his activist-wife Nutan Thakur.

Thakur said a close relationship between a man of “dubious reputation” and Anant Deo was a matter of great concern and needed to be probed. He has also sought the removal of Deo from the Special Task Force, where he is now posted as Deputy Inspector General, while an inquiry is on.

According to the purported letter circulating on social media, Mishra had written that Dubey was booked on charges of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation in a case. But the charges were later diluted, it said. "Showing sympathy to such a notorious criminal in such a way by the station officer and not taking any action brings the integrity of Vinay Tiwari into question," it said.

It added that there were reports about Tiwari visiting the gangster frequently. Mishra's alleged letter to the SSP said if the station officer does not change his style of functioning, a “serious incident” could occur.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...

COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

Coronavirus and the cyclical slump in petroleum consumption are accelerating a long-term rationalisation of the global refining industry and a shift eastwards in its centre of gravity to Asia. Refinery margins for making middle distillates ...

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020