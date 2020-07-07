Celebrate Ganesh festival with simplicity: Mumbai mayor

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday expressed the need to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh festival with simplicity. In her appeal to 'mandals' or organising bodies, the mayor has asked them to celebrate the festival as an 'Aarogya Utsav'.

Pednekar made this appeal while reviewing preparedness of 'Arogya Utsav' announced by famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The mandal has cancelled celebration of the festival, beginning August 22, in a traditional manner in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, it would organise a blood donation camp and a plasma donation programme in coordination with the civic body during the festival period of ten days..