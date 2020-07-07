2,008 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,02,831; death toll climbs to 3,165

Delhi recorded 2,008 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.02 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,165, authorities said. Fifty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,115 on Monday.

