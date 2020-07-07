Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh govt to launch house site allotment to build 30 lakh houses

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday has increased its house site patta distribution programme for the poor, from 25 lakh houses to 30 lakh houses, said the state housing department Principal Secretary Ajay Jain.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday has increased its house site patta distribution programme for the poor, from 25 lakh houses to 30 lakh houses, said the state housing department Principal Secretary Ajay Jain. The distribution of sites, under the state housing scheme, will now begin from August 15 while the construction is slated to start from August 26.

"The government at first promised 25 lakh houses to the poor, however, after coming to power and holding survey found 30 lakh beneficiaries. Now the government is planning to provide houses to all of them. Lands are identified and layout development works are started. All infrastructure facilities like roads, water and electricity will be provided by the government," said Jain. "Lands are procured with Rs 7,000 crores. Total plots are in approximately 15,000 layouts. Each unit of the house will be constructed with Rs 2.5 lakhs," he added.

Jain also said that the total cost of the project amounts to Rs 90,000 crores. "Central government funds, state government funds and loans from institutions like Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), etc will be used. House site will be registered on the name of the women in the beneficiaries' families," he further said.

When asked about the houses constructed during the TDP regime, he said "During 2014 to 2019, 6 lakh houses were constructed under rural housing scheme and beneficiary lead construction. Those houses were already occupied." "Now the YSRCP government will construct 30 lakh new houses, as it is one of the major poll promises made by Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the 'Navaratnalu' scheme," he added. (ANI)

