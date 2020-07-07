Ex-HSCL CMD, others booked for alleged bribe in construction of Manipur National Sports University
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director V Ajay Kumar and Director N Krishna Rao have also been booked long with T Nimai Singh, the authorised signatory of NT Enterprises, Imphal, the officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:55 IST
The CBI has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, an ex-CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited, an NBCC subsidiary, and others for allegedly demanding over Rs 1 crore bribe in the construction of National Sports University, Manipur, officials said Tuesday. The agency carried out searches in New Delhi, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad after registering an FIR in the case, they said.
Besides former HSCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Bhaduri, the CBI has also booked Anant Saxena, the MD of Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director V Ajay Kumar and Director N Krishna Rao have also been booked long with T Nimai Singh, the authorised signatory of NT Enterprises, Imphal, the officials said. A contractual employee of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and a private person have also been booked by the agency, they said.
The alleged corruption pertains to work related to NSU for which tender was floated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2015, they said..
