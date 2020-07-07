4 garment manufacturing units allotted land along Yamuna Expressway near Jewar Airport

Four garment manufacturing units were on Tuesday allotted land along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a move that is expected to pump investments worth Rs 17.52 crore and create 1,573 jobs in the region, officials said. The allotted pieces of land are in Sector 29 and managed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and located near the upcoming international Greenfield airport in Jewar.

"As much as 5,000 sq metre (1.25 acre) land has been allotted to four readymade garment units as part of the Apparel Park project,," the YEIDA said in a statement. The four units – Alka Enterprises, Shrihans Enterprises, Home Fashions and CRV Impex – are members of the Society of Noida Apparel Export Cluster, the Authority said. "These readymade garment units are among the 64 applicants who had expressed interest during the 2018 UP investors summit. They were interviewed on Tuesday via video conferencing and allotted 5,000 sq metre land. The move will bring in investments worth Rs 17.52 crore and also create 1,573 new jobs," it said.

The statement said July 31 is the last date for applying for land in the Apparel Park, MSME Park and Handicrafts ODOP (one district one product) Park in Sector 29 of the Yamuna Expressway Authority. "Interested firms can apply for land allotment online till July 31," it added.

The YEIDA had on June 27 allotted land to garment manufacturing units and three private firms along the Yamuna Expressway, expecting investments worth Rs 50 crore and creation of 2,000 jobs in the region. Earlier on June 10, the YEIDA allotted land to eight industrial units in the same sector in a move that is expected to bring in investments worth Rs 288 crore and also create over 21,000 jobs, according to officials.