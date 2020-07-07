Pune-based Mylab launches 'Compact XL' to automate molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company, Mylab Discovery Solutions has launched 'Compact XL' - India's first machine to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests such as RT-PCR tests for Covid-19. According to an official press release, Compact XL is a compact bench-top machine that will automate lab processes from sample handling to preparing RT-PCR ready tubes.

It is a cartridge-based machine and can test multiple samples at the same time. It can be used for a wide range of RNA/DNA-based tests including Covid-19 RT-PCR tests. The machine can take input of various sample types such as plasma, tissue, sputum and swab. Speaking about benefits of this 100 per cent indigenously developed machine, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, "To make India self-reliant in advanced diagnostics, Compact XL is our most ambitious project to date. Compact XL will replace the need of 700 sq ft of cleanroom lab with a 4x3 benchtop machine and reduce the need of 3-4 expert technicians to just one, saving operational costs for labs."

"From the patients' perspective, automated processes will eliminate errors and improve accuracy, for example, the robotic movements in the machine are precise to the tune of hundred-thousandths of a ml when handling liquids. This machine will ensure that DNA/RNA test such as Covid-19 testing can be done without manual error, minimal supervision and reduced human effort," he added. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), who unveiled the machine, said that "Scientific and technological breakthroughs are driving our fight against Covid-19. This revolutionary product, with multiple patents already filed, will be a giant leap in making testing accessible. It will eliminate traditional barriers to the adoption of molecular diagnostics at labs and address any potential demand-supply gaps of highly skilled technicians for testing."

"Recently there was a news about another vaccine candidate which was being rushed and we don't want to rush anything we want to emphasize on safety and efficacy. Once we are confident of a safe and good vaccine for India and the world we will certainly announce when we are licensed by the government but that is still at least 6 months away from now," he added. Abhijeet Pawar, Chairman, AP Globale, said that "An important lesson Covid has taught us to be self-reliant. Our focus is to drive social change through innovation. The work at Mylab goes a long way in making diagnostics affordable and making India Atmnirbhar in testing. Compact XL is the next step in the same direction."

The Compact XL is one of its own kind platforms, with each component developed and designed in India. It has the flexibility to test multiple parameters and can multiple samples at the same time. It will enable many small labs to expand their offering portfolio of advanced tests. Automated barcode reading, auto-fed protocol, self sanitization and LIMS connectivity makes Compact XL, as a complete walk-away system with low maintenance. The machine can run 32 samples at a time which can be further increased when machines are connected in a network. Compact XL will be available for pre-ordering starting 13 July 2020. (ANI)