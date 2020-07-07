Left Menu
Three govt officials held for taking bribe in C'garh

In Bilaspur, a representative of the Bhadaura village sarpanch had complained that convener of RURBAN Mission Zilla Panchayat Bilaspur Naveen Kumar Dewangan had demanded Rs 35,000 for releasing the first installment of Rs 14,00,000 sanctioned for construction works in the panchayat area, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:59 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested three state government officials, including a woman, in three districts of Chhattisgarh for allegedly accepting bribes, an official said. Teams of the ACB laid traps in Bilaspur, Surajpur and Surguja districts after receiving complaints against the three officials and caught them red-handed while accepting bribes in cash, deputy inspector general (ACB/Economic Offences Wing) Arif Sheikh told PTI.

In Bilaspur, a representative of the Bhadaura village sarpanch had complained that convener of RURBAN Mission Zilla Panchayat Bilaspur Naveen Kumar Dewangan had demanded Rs 35,000 for releasing the first installment of Rs 14,00,000 sanctioned for construction works in the panchayat area, he said. A trap was laid and Dewangan was apprehended while accepting the bribe amount, he added.

Similarly, Kapurchand Sahu, a block education officer in Surajpur, was caught accepting Rs 25,000 from the head master of a government middle school at Railway Colony Karanji for releasing his pending salary for the lockdown period, the DIG said. In the third incident, an ACB team from Raipur nabbed Lochan Sahu, a woman revenue officer in Bemetara for accepting Rs 2,800 from a man for transferring the ownership of his ancestral land after his fathers death, he said.

She was arrested from her office in Nawagarh town of the district, he added. The three officials were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, he said adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

