Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED may inform Kerala govt about role of its employee and PFI chief in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may soon update the Kerala government about the role of its employee O M Abdul Salam, who is also PFI's chairman, in a money laundering case related to alleged financial links between the Islamic organisation and anti-CAA protests in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:05 IST
ED may inform Kerala govt about role of its employee and PFI chief in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may soon update the Kerala government about the role of its employee O M Abdul Salam, who is also PFI's chairman, in a money laundering case related to alleged financial links between the Islamic organisation and anti-CAA protests in the country, officials said on Tuesday. The central probe agency had recorded the statement of Salam, a senior Assistant in Kerala State Electricity Board, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in February.

Salam was then the vice chairman of PFI, officials said. He is stated to be posted at the regional audit office of the electricity board in Manjeri town of Kerala's Malappuram district.

Sources said the agency may soon inform the Kerala government about his role in PFI activities and the evidences gathered by it on the basis of his statement and that of others being probed as part of this case. PFI did not respond to PTI's query on Salam holding the post in the private organisation despite being an employee of the Kerala state government.

The government concerned needs to be informed about the role of any of its employees who are being probed in a criminal case, the sources said. They, however, did not divulge if they had any incriminating evidence against Salam.

When Salam was first summoned by the ED early this year, he informed the agency that he is working with the electricity board and sought some adjournments for his appearance on the grounds of completing some work "assigned" to him by the department, officials said. Salam later joined the questioning after he was asked by the ED to depose without fail as it was important to record his statement to take the probe forward, they said.

The federal probe agency, which is investigating the PFI under PMLA since 2018, has found that at least Rs 1.04 crore were deposited in several bank accounts linked to the organisation between December 4 last year and January 6 in various parts of the country. The sources said a total amount of Rs 120 crore, credited to bank accounts linked to the PFI, are under the ED's scanner.

"The Popular Front of India has stated it multiple times that we fully comply with the law of the land and the allegation of Rs 120 crore transferred from the Popular Front's accounts just before the CAA protests is totally baseless and the people who are levelling these allegations should prove these claims," the organisation had earlier said in a statement. The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala as a successor to the National Democratic Front (NDF).

The ED is also probing remittances and withdrawal of funds from nine bank accounts of another organisation called Rehab India, officials said, apart from a deposit of Rs 20 lakh from Dubai in its accounts. It is also investigating PFI's links to the Delhi riots after it booked suspended Aam Admi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and others in a separate money laundering case.  On Tuesday, Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar was removed as secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the backdrop of a gold smuggling controversy, where the role of a former woman employee of the IT department is being probed.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to lease public land royalty-free for social housing building

Spain will lease public land to private companies and waive royalty fees on the condition of a commitment to build and manage social housing during the lease, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Tuesday. The state will offer public ...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions.

Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions....

Soccer-Italy court backs Serie A in broadcast rights row with SKY - sources

An Italian court has backed a petition filed by Italys top flight soccer league Serie A in a legal row with its broadcast rights holder SKY over the non-payment of an instalment during the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources said on Wednesday. S...

Covid-19 in Assam:Total lockdown for a week from Wednesday in West Karbi Anglong district

Assams West Karbi Anglong district administration has announced total lockdown for a week from Wednesday, becoming the third district in the state to impose restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Syed Isfaqur Rah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020