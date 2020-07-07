Woman held with stolen jewellery worth over Rs 1 cr in UP's Shahjahanpur

A woman was arrested here on Tuesday with stolen ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore while trying to sell these at a market, police said

Confirming it, SP S Anand said the woman was found carrying the ornaments weighing 1.766 kg and during interrogation, she said she had come to Shahjahanpur thinking that it was a safe place to dispose of the jewellery

Police said the woman said she worked in a Tanishq showroom in Rohtak and had stolen the ornaments from there.