Woman held with stolen jewellery worth over Rs 1 cr in UP's Shahjahanpur

Woman held with stolen jewellery worth over Rs 1 cr in UP's ShahjahanpurPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:19 IST
A woman was arrested here on Tuesday with stolen ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore while trying to sell these at a market, police said
Confirming it, SP S Anand said the woman was found carrying the ornaments weighing 1.766 kg and during interrogation, she said she had come to Shahjahanpur thinking that it was a safe place to dispose of the jewellery
Police said the woman said she worked in a Tanishq showroom in Rohtak and had stolen the ornaments from there.
