TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh meets Kollu Raveendra's family
Visakhapatnam Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasupalli Ganesh on Tuesday met the family members of former minister and TDP leader Kollu Raveendra, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam on June 29.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:45 IST
Visakhapatnam Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasupalli Ganesh on Tuesday met the family members of former minister and TDP leader Kollu Raveendra, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam on June 29. Ganesh expressed solidarity with the family members of the TDP leader and said that not only the TDP but the entire fishermen community is extending their support to them.
He said, "Raveendra is a soft person and very loyal to the party. Such a nice person is sent to jail as part of selfish politics by YSRCP leaders." "Raveendra does not have any connection with the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao, but he is arrested due to political vendetta," he alleged.
Ganesh further said, "The Law is in favour of Raveendra and he will come out of the murder case scot-free." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- TDP
- Visakhapatnam
- YSRCP
- Machilipatnam
ALSO READ
Andhra Minister visits constructions initiated by previous TDP government in Amaravati capital region
TDP supporter arrested by CID for forwarding anti govt post on social media
TDP finds fault with notices to BVG, alleges Jagan Govt shunting best companies out
Nothing illegal or unconstitutional for Ramesh Kumar to meet Rajya Sabha MP: TDP
TDP MP from Andhra's Srikakulam wins Sansad Ratna Award 2020