Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 3,520 bed COVID treatment facilities in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities spread across parts of Mumbai amid rising cases of the lethal virus in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:08 IST
COVID care centre inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities spread across parts of Mumbai amid rising cases of the lethal virus in the city. These facilities, inaugurated by the Chief Minister through video conferencing today, are spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city.

"Of these new facilities, the one at Mulund, will contain 1,700 beds for treating COVID patients. It has been built by CIDCO and around 500 beds have been reserved for Thane Municipal Corporation," a tweet by the CMO Maharashtra read. Apart from this, a 900 bed dedicated COVID care centre at Dahisar East has also been set up with the help of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). While in Dahisar West, a dedicated Corona hospital with 108 beds equipped with ICU facilities has been set up.

The CCC at Mahalaxmi Race course has 700 beds, while the one at BKC, with 112 ICU beds, is part of phase two of the MMRDA's dedicated Corona Care Centre. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Ministers, Aslam Shaikh, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, CIDCO MD Lokesh Chandra and MMRCL MD Ranjit Singh Deol were present at the occasion. (ANI)

